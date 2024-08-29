Sleep Bar 100% Natural Vegan Soap

A 100% natural soap bar that's a perfect gift for anyone in need of a restful sleep.

This 100% natural, vegan bar is scented with lavender, a naturally soothing scent to help you unwind. It contains natural lavender flowers, making the bar a luxurious gift.

Also available to purchase with our matching pulse point roller ball oil for a thoughtful gift set.

The packaging is fully biodegradable. No palm oil. No sulphates. No plastic. No cruelty. No worries. Check out our other items for more vegan, 100% natural soaps and shampoos. Bar 95g minimum - each bar is hand-cut, so there may be some slight differences.

Sodium cocoate, Sodium rapeseedate, Aqua, Sodium shea butterate, Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flower, Linalool* *occurs naturally in essential oils.