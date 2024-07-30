Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Vegan

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A 100% natural, fragrant rosemary Herb Garden soap bar that makes a great gift or self-purchase. The plastic-free, vegan soap bar's fresh rosemary scent is completely natural, and free from artificial fragrance or colours. The soap contains beautiful, high-quality ingredients, including lashings of Shea butter, olive oil and coconut oil - a real treat for the skin!The beautifully illustrated paper wrap is completely plastic-free and biodegradable, making this an eco-conscious choice. The bar contains no palm oil, sulphates, triclosan or phthalates. It is completely cruelty-free and vegan. Ingredients: Coconut oil, Olive oil, Aqua, Shea butter, Rosemary leaf oil contains limonene, Nettle leaf powder. 95g.

A 100% natural, fragrant rosemary Herb Garden soap bar that makes a great gift or self-purchase. The plastic-free, vegan soap bar's fresh rosemary scent is completely natural, and free from artificial fragrance or colours. The soap contains beautiful, high-quality ingredients, including lashings of Shea butter, olive oil and coconut oil - a real treat for the skin!The beautifully illustrated paper wrap is completely plastic-free and biodegradable, making this an eco-conscious choice. The bar contains no palm oil, sulphates, triclosan or phthalates. It is completely cruelty-free and vegan. Ingredients: Coconut oil, Olive oil, Aqua, Shea butter, Rosemary leaf oil contains limonene, Nettle leaf powder. 95g.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.