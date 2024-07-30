Marketplace.
image 1 of Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Vegan
image 1 of Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Veganimage 2 of Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Veganimage 3 of Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Veganimage 4 of Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Veganimage 5 of Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Vegan

Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Vegan

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Paper Plane Designs Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.95

£6.95/each

Herb Garden Rosemary Soap Bar 100% Natural and Vegan
A 100% natural, fragrant rosemary Herb Garden soap bar that makes a great gift or self-purchase. The plastic-free, vegan soap bar's fresh rosemary scent is completely natural, and free from artificial fragrance or colours. The soap contains beautiful, high-quality ingredients, including lashings of Shea butter, olive oil and coconut oil - a real treat for the skin!The beautifully illustrated paper wrap is completely plastic-free and biodegradable, making this an eco-conscious choice. The bar contains no palm oil, sulphates, triclosan or phthalates. It is completely cruelty-free and vegan. Ingredients: Coconut oil, Olive oil, Aqua, Shea butter, Rosemary leaf oil contains limonene, Nettle leaf powder. 95g.

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here