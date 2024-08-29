Marketplace.
image 1 of Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-free
image 1 of Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-freeimage 2 of Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-freeimage 3 of Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-freeimage 4 of Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-freeimage 5 of Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-free

Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-free

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Paper Plane Designs Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.95

£6.95/each

Lovers' Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-free
An aphrodisiacal bar of 100% natural vegan soap - perfect for sharing. Our lovers' soap makes a great Christmas gift or anniversary gift. This handmade soap contains patchouli - famed as a libido-enhancer and sandalwood, renowned for maintaining skin health.The paper packaging is secured with biodregadable clear stickers. No plastic. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries.Bar 95g minimum.Contains: Sodium cocoate, Sodium rapeseedate, Aqua, Sodium shea butterate, Pogostemon cablin (patchouli) leaf oil, Pterocarpus soyauxii (sandalwood) wood extract

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here