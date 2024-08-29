Marketplace.
image 1 of The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soap
image 1 of The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soapimage 2 of The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soapimage 3 of The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soapimage 4 of The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soapimage 5 of The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soap

The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soap

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Paper Plane Designs Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.95

£6.95/each

The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soap
A bar of Overlook Hotel Guest Soap (as imagined by Paper Plane - this is 100% unofficial!).The iconic carpet-inspired packaging is packed with references to the Stanley Kubrick classic, making it a perfect gift for fans of the classic horror.The soap itself is top quality, too. Hand-cut and artisan made with natural ingredients and a plant-based recipe, including fresh peppermint oil.See our other listings for more TV and movie inspired hotel guest soaps, including Psycho, White Lotus, Grand Budapest Hotel, Fawlty Towers, Schitt's Creek and I'm Alan Partridge.

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here