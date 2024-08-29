The Shining Overlook Hotel Guest Soap

A bar of Overlook Hotel Guest Soap (as imagined by Paper Plane - this is 100% unofficial!).

The iconic carpet-inspired packaging is packed with references to the Stanley Kubrick classic, making it a perfect gift for fans of the classic horror.

The soap itself is top quality, too. Hand-cut and artisan made with natural ingredients and a plant-based recipe, including fresh peppermint oil.

