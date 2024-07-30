Boost Bar 100% Natural Vegan Soap

A 100% natural soap bar that's a perfect gift for anyone in need of a bit of a boost.

This 100% natural, vegan bar is scented with peppermint, a naturally uplifting scent to help you wake up. It contains poppy seeds - a natural exfoliant - making the bar an especially luxurious gift.

Also available to purchase with our matching pulse point roller ball oil for a thoughtful gift set.

The packaging is fully biodegradable. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries. Check out our other items for more vegan, 100% natural soaps and shampoos. Bar 95g minimum - each bar is hand-cut, so there may be some slight differences.