Marketplace.
image 1 of Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap
image 1 of Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soapimage 2 of Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soapimage 3 of Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soapimage 4 of Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soapimage 5 of Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Paper Plane Designs Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.95

£6.95/each

Pisces Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap
This Zodiac Bar Soap is the perfect way to surprise your Pisces friend.Crafted with natural and vegan ingredients, this vegan horoscope soap is infused with tea tree oil to ensure a soothing, gentle experience.Let your favourite Pisces know you're thinking of them with this unique and special gift.This top quality zodiac bar is not only made with the finest natural ingredients, but it comes beautifully packaged with a linocut style fish illustration.Treat your favourite Pisces with this thoughtful personal gift that makes a unique birthday present or stocking filler at Christmas.Each bar is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, with no unnecessary additives. The soaps are cold-pressed and hand-cut, before being wrapped in paper and sealed with a biodegradable plant-based sticker.Part of our Zodiac collection of natural vegan soaps - a unique scent to suit every star sign.Ingredients: Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Melaleuca alternifolia (tea tree) leaf oil contains limonene, Curcuma longa (turmeric) root powder

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here