Fawlty Towers Hotel Guest Soap

A bar of Fawlty Towers Hotel Guest Soap (as imagined by Paper Plane - this is 100% unofficial!).

The 70s-inspired packaging is packed with references to the John Cleese comedy classic, making it a perfect gift for fans of Basil, Sybil and co.

The soap itself is top quality, too. Hand-cut and artisan made with natural ingredients and a plant-based recipe, including orange and grapefruit - or gralefrit, as Basil would have typed it. . .

