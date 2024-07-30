Grand Budapest Hotel Guest Soap

A bar of Grand Budapest Hotel Guest Soap (as imagined by Paper Plane - this is 100% unofficial!).

The elegant pink packaging is packed with references to the wonderful Wes Anderson film, making it a perfect gift for fans of the movie

The soap itself is top quality, too. Hand-cut and artisan made with natural ingredients and a plant-based recipe, including fragrant rose geranium.

See our other listings for more TV and movie inspired hotel guest soaps, including Psycho, White Lotus, Fawlty Towers, Schitt's Creek, The Shining and I'm Alan Partridge.