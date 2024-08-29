Bates Motel Psycho Guest Soap

A bar of Bates Motel Guest Soap (as imagined by Paper Plane - this is 100% unofficial!).

The black 60s-inspired packaging is packed with references to the classic Hitchcock thriller, making it a thoughtful gift for movie buff, especially fans of Psycho or the Bates Motel series.

The soap itself is top quality, too. Hand-cut and artisan made with natural ingredients and a plant-based recipe, the use of activated charcoal makes this soap suitably black. Add to that rosemary and lime essential oil for a fresh and zingy scent and you've got a bar of soap for a shower you'll never forget.

