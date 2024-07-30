Emergency Dad Soap 100% Natural Vegan

A funny bar of 100% natural plastic-free soap for the smelliest of dads. The Emergency Dad Soap makes a great funny gift and can be paired with our Emergency Dad Jokes mug and card, or our Cheesy Dad Jokes Socks and cheese board. The Emergency Dad Soap contains toxin-absorbing activated charcoal, rosemary and lime.

The paper packaging is secured with biodregadable clear stickers.

No plastic. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries.

Bar 95g minimum.

Contains: Sodium olivate (olive oil), Sodium cocoate (coconut oil), Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii butter (shea butter), Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) essential oil contains limonene, Citrus aurantifolia (lime) essential oil contains citral, limonene, Charcoal powder.