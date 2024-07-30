Gemini Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

This thoughtful vegan soap bar, beautifully crafted with lime and rosemary, is the perfect gift for the your favourite Gemini.

Containing purely natural and vegan ingredients, including cleansing charcoal, this luxurious horoscope soap bar is sure to make an exquisite addition to any Gemini's daily skincare regime.

Not only is this top quality zodiac bar made with the finest ingredients, but it comes beautifully packaged with a stylish and modern illustration of the Gemini twins.

Pamper your favourite Gemini with this unique and personal gift that makes a thoughtful birthday present or stocking filler at Christmas.

Each bar is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, with no unnecessary additives. The twin-scented soaps are cold-pressed and hand-cut, before being wrapped in a biodegradable paper and sealed with a biodegradable plant-based sticker.

Part of our Zodiac collection of natural vegan soaps - a unique scent to suit every star sign.

Ingredients: Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf oil contains limonene, Citrus aurantifolia (lime) peel oil contains limonene, citral, Charcoal powder