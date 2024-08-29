Capricorn Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

Discover indulgence with our Capricorn Star Sign Zodiac Bar soap.

Crafted with natural, vegan-friendly ingredients, this luxurious rosemary soap is a perfect gift for the Capricorn in your life.

Experience a cleanse like no other, and revel in the beauty of a truly premium spa experience.

This top quality zodiac bar is not only made with the finest natural ingredients, but it comes beautifully packaged with a linocut style goat illustration.

Treat your favourite Capricorn with this thoughtful personal gift that makes a unique birthday present or stocking filler at Christmas.

Each bar is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, with no unnecessary additives. The soaps are cold-pressed and hand-cut, before being wrapped in paper and sealed with a biodegradable plant-based sticker.

Part of our Zodiac collection of natural vegan soaps - a unique scent to suit every star sign.

Ingredients: Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf oil contains limonene, Urtica dioica (nettle) leaf powder