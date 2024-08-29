Sensitive Skin Soap 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-free

This 100% natural shea butter facial cleansing bar is simple and kind to sensitive skin. This luxury, handmade bar contains just three ingredients - shea butter, coconut oil and olive oil. A thoughtful gift suitable for vegans.

The paper packaging is secured with biodregadable clear stickers. No plastic. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries.

Bar 95g minimum.

Contains: Butyrospermum parkii butter(shea butter), Sodium olivate (olive oil), Sodium cocoate (coconut oil), Aqua