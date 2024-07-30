Libra Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

Gift your Libra friend the refreshing aroma of peppermint with our vegan Libra Star Sign Zodiac Bar!

An ideal gift for horoscope-loving Libras, this natural soap bar, crafted from natural and uplifting ingredients, is sure to add a touch of bliss to any bathtime.

Not only is this top quality zodiac bar made with the finest natural ingredients, but it comes beautifully packaged with a stylish Libra scales illustration.

Treat your favourite Libra with this thoughtful personal gift that makes a unique birthday present or stocking filler at Christmas.

Each bar is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, with no unnecessary additives. The soaps are cold-pressed and hand-cut, before being wrapped in paper and sealed with a biodegradable plant-based sticker.

Part of our Zodiac collection of natural vegan soaps - a unique scent to suit every star sign.

Ingredients:

Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil contains limonene, Papaver somniferum (poppy) seed