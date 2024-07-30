Can of Worms - 100% natural and vegan body wash

Introducing our extraordinary Can of Worms – a 100% natural, vegan body wash ingeniously crafted in the form of wiggly worms. This weird and wonderful gift is sure to delight your recipient!

Inside this can, you'll discover a treasure trove of worm-shaped soap. These soaps are not only vegan but also cold-pressed, completely natural, palm-oil-free, cruelty-free, and free from SLS. What's more, they are entirely plastic-free. But what truly sets them apart is their wonderfully eccentric nature!

To use, simply pluck a wiggly worm from the can and enjoy it as a body wash in the bath or shower. The gentle rose geranium fragrance lends a soothing touch to your bedtime routine, and the all-natural ingredients are kind even to sensitive skin.

Make a statement with the most distinctive stocking filler of 2023 – a perfect gift choice for those who value plastic-free, natural, vegan, and eco-friendly options.

Each tin contains approximately 95g of these delightful worm-shaped soaps.

Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii butter, Pelargonium graveolens leaf oil contains citronellol, geraniol, linalool, Rubia tinctorum root