Aries Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

A perfect star sign gift for your favourite Aries.

This natural, vegan, plastic-free soap contains real cinnamon to match the bold and fiery Aries energy 🔥.

Not only is the artisan soap the finest quality with a wonderful scent, but it comes beautifully packaged with an original illustration of an Aries ram.

Perfect for gifting to any Aries in your life, or just to treat yourself!

Each bar is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, with no unnecessary additives. The soaps are cold-pressed and hand-cut, before being wrapped in a biodegradable paper and sealed with a biodegradable plant-based sticker.

Our Horoscope soaps made a perfect Christmas stocking filler for an Aries or a thoughtful birthday gift.

Part of our Zodiac collection of natural vegan soaps - a unique scent to suit every star sign.

Ingredients: Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Cedrus deodara (cedarwood) wood oil, Cinnamomum zeylanicum (cinnamon) leaf oil contains eugenol, benzyl benzoate, linalool, Cinnamomum zeylanicum (cinnamon) bark powder