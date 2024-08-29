Scorpio Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

Give your Scorpio friend the perfect gift: the Scorpio Star Sign Zodiac Bar!

This vegan soap contains natural patchouli oil, tailored to suit a Scorpio's adventurous and daring personality. Wow them with this thoughtful, high-quality bar and give them the gift of confidence and courage.

This top quality zodiac bar is not only made with the finest natural ingredients, but it comes beautifully packaged with a cool scorpion illustration.

Treat your favourite Scorpio with this thoughtful personal gift that makes a unique birthday present or stocking filler at Christmas.

Each bar is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, with no unnecessary additives. The soaps are cold-pressed and hand-cut, before being wrapped in paper and sealed with a biodegradable plant-based sticker.

Part of our Zodiac collection of natural vegan soaps - a unique scent to suit every star sign.

Contains: Sodium cocoate, Sodium rapeseedate, Aqua, Sodium shea butterate, Pogostemon cablin (patchouli) leaf oil, Pterocarpus soyauxii (sandalwood) wood extract