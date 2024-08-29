Cancer Star Sign Zodiac Bar - Natural and Vegan Horoscope Soap

Treat their senses with our luxurious Cancer Star Sign Zodiac Bar. This natural and vegan horoscope soap with all natural ingredients that are both gentle on the skin and environment.

The comforting rose geranium scent is perfect for home-loving Cancer.

Not only is this top quality zodiac bar made with the finest natural ingredients, but it comes beautifully packaged with a stylish illustration of the Cancer crab.

Pamper your favourite Cancerian with this unique and personal gift that makes a thoughtful birthday present or stocking filler at Christmas.

Each bar is made with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, with no unnecessary additives. The twin-scented soaps are cold-pressed and hand-cut, before being wrapped in a biodegradable paper and sealed with a biodegradable plant-based sticker.

Part of our Zodiac collection of natural vegan soaps - a unique scent to suit every star sign.

Ingredients: Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Pelargonium graveolens (rose geranium) leaf oil contains citronellol, geraniol, linalool, Rubia tinctorum (madder) root