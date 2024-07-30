I'm Alan Partridge Linton Travel Tavern Hotel Guest Soap

A bar of Linton Travel Tavern Guest Soap (as imagined by Paper Plane - this is 100% unofficial!).

The packaging is packed with references to I'm Alan Partridge, making it a perfect gift for fans of the classic Steve Coogan comedy.

The soap itself is top quality, too. Hand-cut and artisan made with natural ingredients and a plant-based recipe, including heady patchouli. Back of the net!

See our other listings for more TV and movie inspired hotel guest soaps, including Psycho, White Lotus, Grand Budapest Hotel, Fawlty Towers, Schitt's Creek and The Shining