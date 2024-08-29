Invogue Lash Birthday Glam

If you love a full and fluffy lash, the Invogue lashes in the style Birthday Glam has you covered! Set on a curved band, these long, clustered lashes are sure to turn heads. Easy to apply, these reusable lashes can be worn with or without mascara.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue