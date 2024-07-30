Invogue Lash Girls Night

Turn up the volume of your eye looks with the Invogue lashes in the style Girl’s Night! Boasting luxuriously soft, synthetic fibres that add intense volume, these lashes will make you stand out for all the right reasons. Easy to apply, these reusable lashes can be worn with or without mascara.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue