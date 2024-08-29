Invogue Bare French Coffin Nails - Pack of 24

Get the perfect French manicure with the Invogue Bare French Coffin Nails. This pack of twenty-four features high-quality medium length nails in a stunning coffin shape. Not only are the nails easy to apply, they come in different sizes so you can find the best fit for you. Contains 2ml three second glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

• Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

• Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

• Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

• Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

• Repeat with the remaining nails