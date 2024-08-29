Eye Candy Signature Collection - Demi

Part of our Signature collection, the Demi lashes will make you stand out for all the right reasons. Featuring medium volume and feathered look, these 2D lashes are perfect for day or night wear. Each box contains one pair of Eye Candy Signature lashes. Lash adhesive is sold separately.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

Apply your lashes the way youre most comfortable

To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue