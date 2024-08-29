Eye Candy Signature Collection - Coco

Whether it's brunch with the girls or date night, our Signature Coco Lashes are the perfect addition to your makeup bag! Featuring a thin band for comfort, these tapered and wispy lashes will complete any day or night look. Each box contains one pair of Eye Candy Signature lashes. Lash adhesive is sold separately.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue