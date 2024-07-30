Nail HQ Square Nude

Go au naturel with the barely there Nail HQ Square Nude Nails. This pack of twenty-four features high-quality, short square nails, perfect for that subtle understated look. Not only are the nails easy to apply, the nails also feature a seamless cuticle line for a natural finish. Contains 2ml glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

Repeat with the remaining nails