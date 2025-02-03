Nail HQ Bite Guard

Grow your nails with the Nail HQ Bite Guard, an effective solution to nail biting. Enriched with Caffeine and Vitamin E to encourage the growth of long and healthy nails, this formula contains an ingredient called Bitrex which leaves a bitter taste in the mouth to cut the urge to bite your nails or suck your thumb.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

For best results apply one or two coats over natural nails or nail colour. Remove with nail polish remover.

• Encourages nail growth

• Prevents nail biting

• Caffeine & Vitamin E

• Effective bite guard

Ingredients: Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Adipic Acid / Neopentyl Glycol / Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Alcohol, Denatonium Benzoate, Water/Aqua, Ethanol, Panthenol, Lecithin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caffeine, Biotin.