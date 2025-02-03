Marketplace.
Nail HQ Bite Guard

£5.99

Grow your nails with the Nail HQ Bite Guard, an effective solution to nail biting. Enriched with Caffeine and Vitamin E to encourage the growth of long and healthy nails, this formula contains an ingredient called Bitrex which leaves a bitter taste in the mouth to cut the urge to bite your nails or suck your thumb.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:For best results apply one or two coats over natural nails or nail colour. Remove with nail polish remover.• Encourages nail growth• Prevents nail biting• Caffeine & Vitamin E• Effective bite guardIngredients: Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Adipic Acid / Neopentyl Glycol / Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Alcohol, Denatonium Benzoate, Water/Aqua, Ethanol, Panthenol, Lecithin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caffeine, Biotin.

Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Adipic Acid / Neopentyl Glycol / Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Alcohol, Denatonium Benzoate, Aqua (Water), Panthenol, Alcohol Denat, Lecithin, Caffeine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Biotin, Red 7 Lake (CI 15850).
