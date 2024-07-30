Eye Candy Signature Lash Collection - Luna

Eye Candy Luna lashes create a beautiful wispy look, perfect for adding an extra touch of glam to any makeup look. A clustered faux minx effect with a light layer of high-quality synthetic fibres is formed together to create a gorgeous soft glam lash.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue