Nail HQ Colour Flat White - 10ml

Nail HQ offers a selection of essential lacquers to help you find your perfect shade. The highly pigmented formulas offer silky smooth application delivering a deep glossy high shine finish. Stay on trend with this beige nude polish! Flat White is a muted cream toned colour that will match any outfit perfectly and keep your nails looking fresh and cute.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Apply a Nail HQ Base Coat to increase polish longevity. Then apply 2 coats of your chosen Nail HQ lacquer, waiting 2-3 minutes in between each coat to allow it to dry. Finish with a Nail HQ Top Coat to seal and protect your polish.

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish