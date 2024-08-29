Eye Candy Signature Lash Collection - Posy

Turn heads with our Posy style lashes! Add beautiful length and volume to accentuate the eyes, featuring a layer of dramatic crisscrossed fibres that will add the perfect touch of glam to any makeup look!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

Apply your lashes the way youre most comfortable

To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue