Invogue Multipack Lashes - Girl Next Door

Elevate your glam look with the Invogue Multipack Lashes 'Girl Next Door'. These wispy lashes add maximum volume and length to any makeup look. This pack includes 3 pairs so you are sure to not run out anytime soon! Perfect for any occasion making sure you’re the centre of attention.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue