Invogue Lash Triple Threat

Create a show-stopping look with Triple Threat Lashes from Invogue. Designed for the lash babes that are craving the perfect mix of volume, wispiness, and length. These faux mink style, eye-opening lashes are beautifully layered and suitable for nearly every eye shape!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue