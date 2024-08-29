Invogue Multipack Lashes - Baby Doll

Unlock 3 pairs of glamorous lashes, perfect for adding drama to any makeup look. Invogue Multipack Lashes 'Baby Doll' includes beautifully crafted lashes with ultra fluffy, faux mink fibres, joined at the lash band to create the wispy effect you've been dreaming for.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue