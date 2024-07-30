Invogue Multipack Lashes - Happy Hour

Invogue Multipack Lashes 'Happy Hour' are the go-to night-time addition to your glam look. These densely packed lashes bring intense volume drawing full attention to your eyes, making them perfect for glamourous eye looks. This pack includes 3 pairs of volume, making sure you don't run out anytime soon!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue