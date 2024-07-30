Eye Candy Signature Lash Collection - Amor

Our new Eye Candy Amor lashes bring out the boldest makeup looks, featuring intense volume and length. Designed with gorgeous layers of crisscrossed fibres to create a dramatic wispy lash that is guaranteed to turn heads.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue