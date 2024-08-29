Eye Candy Signature Lash Collection - Lola

Keep it classy with the super cute lashes from Eye Candy Signature Collection. Lola style lashes offer you a natural look, whilst still adding slight volume and length. Perfect for an everyday lash or for adding a hint of glam to any makeup look! Featuring a light band for a comfortable fit and easy application. Each box contains one pair of Eye Candy Signature lashes. Lash adhesive is sold separately.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue