Nail HQ Colour Rose - 10ml

Nail HQ offers a selection of essential lacquers to help you find your perfect shade. The highly pigmented formulas offer silky smooth application delivering a deep glossy high shine finish. Make a statement with this glossy post box red! Rose is an eye-catching red shade, ideal for a classy manicure!PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Apply a Nail HQ Base Coat to increase polish longevity. Then apply 2 coats of your chosen Nail HQ lacquer, waiting 2-3 minutes in between each coat to allow it to dry. Finish with a Nail HQ Top Coat to seal and protect your polish.• Easy to use• Highly pigmented• Silky-smooth application• High-shine finish

