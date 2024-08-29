Eye Candy Individual Eyelash Extensions - 54 Singles

Stock up on your favourite lashes with the Eye Candy Individual Eyelash Extensions! Featuring wispy lashes in three different lengths, this set can help you create the perfect customised look. Lash glue included - Latex free. Made in Indonesia.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Pour a few drops of lash adhesive onto the lash tray or a surface of your choice

• Choose a lash and remove from the tray with tweezers / lash applicator

• Dip the knotted end of the lash into the adhesive

• Leave for a few seconds to go tacky

• Place the lash on top of your own lash with the knot end close to, but not touching your eyelid

• Carefully remove with makeup remover