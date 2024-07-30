Eye Candy Signature Lash Collection - Cali

Upgrade your lash game with these gorgeously fluffy lashes in the style Cali. Part of the Eye Candy Signature Collection, you can wear these lashes for daytime glam or dress them up for an even more dramatic feel! Featuring a light band for a comfortable fit and easy application. Each box contains one pair of Eye Candy Signature lashes. Lash adhesive is sold separately.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Apply:

• Check the fit of the strip lash. Align the lash band with your natural lash line and carefully trim any excess if necessary

• Apply a thin line of adhesive along the lash band, wait 30 seconds before applying

• Apply your lashes the way you're most comfortable

• To remove - hold one end of the strip lash and gently peel away from the eyelid. If any resistance, use a little makeup remover to soften the glue