Nail HQ Colour Orchid - 10ml

Nail HQ offers a selection of essential lacquers to help you find your perfect shade. The highly pigmented formulas offer silky smooth application delivering a deep glossy high shine finish. Orchid is the go-to white! A staple polish for every nail lacquer lover. The perfect glossy white and an absolute essential colour.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Apply a Nail HQ Base Coat to increase polish longevity. Then apply 2 coats of your chosen Nail HQ lacquer, waiting 2-3 minutes in between each coat to allow it to dry. Finish with a Nail HQ Top Coat to seal and protect your polish.

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish