Invogue Pink Ladies Square Nails - Variety Pack (120 Pieces)

Say hello to endless nail styles, upgrade your nail game and create the perfect custom manicure with the Invogue Variety Pack. Including 120 pieces in graduated sizes in a selection of cute colours to mix and match till your hearts content. Create gorgeous looks and explore your creativity through false nails!

With over 100 different looks in 1 pack, Pink Ladies offer an array of pretty pink shades to add the perfect pop of colour to every look!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

• Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

• Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

• Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

• Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

• Repeat with the remaining nails