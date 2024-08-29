Nail HQ Nail Polish - Bubble Gum

Explore your creativity with Nail HQ. Offering a selection of fun, bright lacquers that are highly pigmented, offering a silky-smooth application and delivering a deep glossy high shine finish. Stay super on trend with this perfect bright pink shade, ideal for every occasion.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Apply a Nail HQ Base Coat to increase polish longevity. Then apply 2 coats of your chosen Nail HQ lacquer, waiting 2-3 minutes in between each coat to allow it to dry. Finish with a Nail HQ Top Coat to seal and protect your polish.

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish