Eye Candy Brow Gel

Create fluffy, glamorous brows in one swipe. Designed to help tame, lift, and sculpt brows into place. Formulated with Hydrogenated Castor Oil and Glycerin, helping to nourish the hair follicle, promoting healthier brows.

A thick, smooth transparent gel to easily sculpt and hold brows into place all day without flaking. Give the illusion of fuller, feather like brows by brushing upwards and shaping how desired. A transparent formula, suitable for all brow shades and hair types.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How To Use:

Pick up a little bit of brow gel on the spoolie and gently comb the gel through your eyebrows, gently pressing down until desired shape is achieved. To create a fluffy, laminated brow look, brush the gel upwards and outwards through the brows whilst gently pressing down to set into place.

Ensure your eyebrows are free from face makeup residue to achieve a clean brow look. Use daily for luscious brows.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ceteareth-30, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Propanediol, Amp-Acrylates/Allyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Glycerin, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

• Lightweight & transparent

• Strong hold

• Easy to use

• Nourishing