Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150ml
image 1 of Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150mlimage 2 of Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150mlimage 3 of Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150mlimage 4 of Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150mlimage 5 of Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150ml

Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.99

£6.99/each

Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150ml
Refresh, set and protect your makeup. An ultra-dewy setting spray enriched with pomegranate seed oil and vitamin B5. Helping to provide hydration and nourishment to the skin whilst setting and blurring your makeup into place, giving you a radiant glow.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.Top TipEnhance any pigment on your eyeshadow palette by spraying the mist directly on your makeup brush, and gliding the pigment on your lid, helping you achieve a creamy flawless eye look.How to Use:Use it as the last step in your makeup routine. Hold the spray 20-25cm away from your face, keep your eyes closed, and lightly mist the spray over your face, locking your makeup into place.• Dewy Finish• Hydrating• Sets Makeup• Easy to use

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here