Brushworks Dewy Fine Mist Setting Spray 150ml

Refresh, set and protect your makeup. An ultra-dewy setting spray enriched with pomegranate seed oil and vitamin B5. Helping to provide hydration and nourishment to the skin whilst setting and blurring your makeup into place, giving you a radiant glow.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

Top Tip

Enhance any pigment on your eyeshadow palette by spraying the mist directly on your makeup brush, and gliding the pigment on your lid, helping you achieve a creamy flawless eye look.

How to Use:

Use it as the last step in your makeup routine. Hold the spray 20-25cm away from your face, keep your eyes closed, and lightly mist the spray over your face, locking your makeup into place.

• Dewy Finish

• Hydrating

• Sets Makeup

• Easy to use