Nail HQ Colour Sage - 10ml

Explore your creativity with Nail HQ. Offering a selection of autumn and winter shades, that are highly pigmented, offering a silky-smooth application and delivering a deep glossy high shine finish. Stay super on trend with this gorgeous muted, sage green, the perfect soft autumnal shade.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Apply a Nail HQ Base Coat to increase polish longevity

• Then apply 2 coats of your chosen Nail HQ lacquer, waiting 2-3 minutes in between each coat to allow it to dry

• Finish with a Nail HQ Top Coat to seal and protect your polish

• Easy to use

• Highly pigmented

• Silky-smooth application

• High-shine finish