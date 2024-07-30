Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencil

An intensely pigmented retractable eyeliner pencil enriched with vitamin E & Hyaluronic acid. Designed to glide along the lash line with ease and precision. Bendable at first, to create any smoky eye look desired, once blended, the pigment freezes, keeping your eye look flawless all day long. A true necessity in any makeup bag.

How to use

Apply to the waterline or eyelid for a bold look, alternatively blend with your brush or fingertip for a smoky effect. Perfect for an everyday look.

Pigmented

Blendable

Budge resistant

Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin E

Smooth

Vegan & Cruelty-Free