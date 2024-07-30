Marketplace.
image 1 of Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencil
image 1 of Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencilimage 2 of Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencilimage 3 of Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencilimage 4 of Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencilimage 5 of Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencil

Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencil

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.99

£6.99/each

Eye Candy Smoky Retractable Eyeliner Pencil
An intensely pigmented retractable eyeliner pencil enriched with vitamin E & Hyaluronic acid. Designed to glide along the lash line with ease and precision. Bendable at first, to create any smoky eye look desired, once blended, the pigment freezes, keeping your eye look flawless all day long. A true necessity in any makeup bag.How to useApply to the waterline or eyelid for a bold look, alternatively blend with your brush or fingertip for a smoky effect. Perfect for an everyday look.lPigmentedBlendableBudge resistantHyaluronic AcidVitamin ESmoothVegan & Cruelty-Free

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here