Brushworks Refresh & Reset Face Mist - 100ml

Transform your skin with this revitalizing face mist, enriched with lactic acid to help gently exfoliate and leave your skin feeling refreshed. Combined with hyaluronic acid to help improve the skin's ability to attract and retain moisture, this lightweight mist will leave your skin feeling and looking revitalized.

Top Tip

Mist on your face; then use your favourite hydrating serums to enhance product penetration.

How to use

Use once or twice daily. Closing your eyes, gently mist over the face from a distance of 15cm. Do not inhale spray.