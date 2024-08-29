Invogue In a Daze Square Nails (24 Pieces)

Achieve salon looking nails with Invogue Square Nails in In a Daze. This pack of high-quality, medium length nails in graduating sizes are not only easy to apply, but also feature a seamless cuticle line for a natural finish. Make a statement with the pretty flower design and explore your creativity though nails! Contains 2ml glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

Repeat with the remaining nails