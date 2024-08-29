Invogue Valentines Oval Nails - Adore You

Achieve salon looking nails with 'Adore You’ from Invogue. This pack of high-quality, medium length nails in graduating sizes are not only easy to apply, but also feature a seamless cuticle line for a natural finish. Feel the love in these oval shaped, gorgeous pink nails. Designed with a beautiful heart pattern and a glossy finish to create the ultimate Valentine's nails! Contains 2ml glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

• Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

• Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

• Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

• Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

• Repeat with the remaining nails