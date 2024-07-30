Invogue Sunday Blues Square Nails (24 Pieces)

Achieve salon looking nails with Invogue Square Nails in ‘Sunday Blues’. This pack of high-quality, medium length nails in graduating sizes are not only easy to apply, but also feature a seamless cuticle line for a natural finish. With an array of blue tones, these fun nails give you a gorgeous manicure, in half the time. Contains 2ml glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

• Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

• Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

• Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

• Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

• Repeat with the remaining nails