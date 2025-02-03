Eye Candy Effortless Eyeliner Pencil

Make a statement with the Eye Candy Effortless Eyeliner Pencil. A highly pigmented black eyeliner pencil, perfect for defining eyes with a smooth formula to glide over the waterline. Creating any subtle or bold eye look desired.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Sharpen the pencil for added precision and apply it to the waterline for a defined look.

• Smooth formula

• Create subtle or bold eye looks

• Highly pigmented