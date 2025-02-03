Marketplace.
image 1 of Eye Candy Effortless Eyeliner Pencil

Eye Candy Effortless Eyeliner Pencil

No ratings yet

Write a review

£2.99

£2.99/each

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Eye Candy Effortless Eyeliner Pencil
Make a statement with the Eye Candy Effortless Eyeliner Pencil. A highly pigmented black eyeliner pencil, perfect for defining eyes with a smooth formula to glide over the waterline. Creating any subtle or bold eye look desired.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Sharpen the pencil for added precision and apply it to the waterline for a defined look.• Smooth formula• Create subtle or bold eye looks• Highly pigmented

Ingredients

Cera Microcristallina (Microcrystalline Wax), Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Petrolatum, Paraffin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Ozokerite, Isopropyl Myristate, Bis-diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Mica, Phenoxyethanol., May Contain +/ Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Black 2 (CI 77266), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510).
Sold by Invogue Limited

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here